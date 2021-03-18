This New Google Maps Feature Has Little to Do with Navigation, Still a Must-Have

1 Twin-Turbo Charger Thinks It's Got an Easy Win vs Tuned Mustang GT, Gets Stunned

More on this:

1968 Dodge Charger Mexico Barn Find Saved After 38 Years in Storage, Still Solid

The 1968 Charger marked the debut of the redesigned second-generation series, which was produced as a 2-door hardtop until the end of model year 1970, with Dodge then rolling out a lineup of major upgrades as part of the third generation. 25 photos



The Charger that we have here, however, comes with a 318 (5.2-liter), and this time, we have both good and bad news. But first things first.



This



eBay seller



Given the car has been sitting since 1983, it goes without saying the engine needs a bunch of fixes, and the good news is that it still turns over by hand. On the other hand, it doesn’t run, so you won’t be able to drive it home if that’s what you were planning to do.



The original panels are still there, and so are the build sheets, while the grille is broken into pieces. No word has been provided on the mileage, and judging from the photos in the gallery, the interior would require plenty of work too, though it’s not very clear if the seats can be saved or not.



Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, this Charger has obviously received quite a lot of attention lately, with over 20 bids already submitted. The top bid at the time of writing is $13,600. The second-gen Charger , however, came with a series of welcome improvements too, with the engine lineup including a 225 (3.7-liter) straight-six and several V8 options up to a 440 (7.2-liter) Six Pack officially introduced for MY 1970The Charger that we have here, however, comes with a 318 (5.2-liter), and this time, we have both good and bad news. But first things first.This 1968 Charger has recently been pulled from storage, so it goes without saying it doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape. Stored for nearly 38 years in the same place in Mexico, the car still looks pretty solid, with the amount of rust on it suggesting that a restoration wouldn’t necessarily involve too much work in this regard.eBay seller elpasoconnection explains that “the only place I could find rust is on the trunk pan,” so overall, this Charger still appears to be in a fairly good condition after so many years.Given the car has been sitting since 1983, it goes without saying the engine needs a bunch of fixes, and the good news is that it still turns over by hand. On the other hand, it doesn’t run, so you won’t be able to drive it home if that’s what you were planning to do.The original panels are still there, and so are the build sheets, while the grille is broken into pieces. No word has been provided on the mileage, and judging from the photos in the gallery, the interior would require plenty of work too, though it’s not very clear if the seats can be saved or not.Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, this Charger has obviously received quite a lot of attention lately, with over 20 bids already submitted. The top bid at the time of writing is $13,600.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.