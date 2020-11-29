1966 Pontiac GTO Is $120K Worth of Muscle Cool

Opinions are divided on this one, as some people believe the 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is the first muscle car ever made. But the general consensus is that the age of the American muscle cars began a bit later than that, once the Pontiac GTO entered the scene.
The Pontiac brand has been off the automotive scene for a decade now, having been killed by GM as a result of the financial crisis of the late 2000s - early 2010s. Yet, as is the case with most of the companies created and then discarded by the American behemoth, Pontiac’s legacy endures to this day.
Oddly enough, people remember Pontiac by the cars it made starting with the 1960s, and not the more recent ones like the Aztek or the G series. And for a good reason, given how it used to make cars like the said GTO.
The moniker is highly valued on the collectors’ market today, and generally speaking – and depending on configuration – these cars often sell for six-digit sums. Like the one we have here.
Freshly listed on RK Motors, this 1966 model year is described as a restomod build, packing a crate engine and the aggressive looks of its family.
The black body of the car, riding on staggered 18- and 20-inch Ridler wheels and sporting a leather interior, hides in the engine bay a Connect & Cruise LS3 engine from GM. We’re not told what the car originally had on, but the 376ci that’s now there, tied to a 6-speed transmission, is more than worthy of the muscle name with its 525 horsepower.
As said, these GTOs usually go for six-digit sums, even high ones if we’re talking about auctions. This one is a direct sale though, and the dealer in charge of finding a new owner for it is asking for $119,900.
