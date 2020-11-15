Someone Said No to $79K for This 1-of-Few 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

Of all the dead car brands out there, Pontiac is the one we personally wish back the most. We’re not entirely sure whether a resurrection of the moniker would make sense right now, but sure as hell we wouldn’t mind having it around.
And we don’t mean the Pontiac that produced things like the Aztek or the G series, but the one that made the GTO or the Firebird, the models that still haunt the dreams of car collectors today.
Just think about it. Although muscle cars had been around for some time before it arrived in 1964, the GTO is the one credited to have given birth to the segment in the proper sense, so perhaps for that alone the brand should have had a better fate than meeting the GM axe a decade ago.
It’s too soon for the American auto behemoth to be planning a comeback for Pontiac as a whole, but we still have our fingers crossed for the GTO - and that’s about it, as we have no hint of that happening either.
In the meantime, us GTO-craving individuals have the Internet to turn to in our quest for more on the car. And there is where we've found this GTO here, proudly wearing the Judge package, and still looking for a new owner.
The Judge is the more hardcore version of the car, designed to take on another star of the time (late 1960s), the Plymouth Road Runner. That meant a Ram Air III engine under the hood rated at 366 horsepower, special wheels, rear spoiler, and of course the required graphics, among others.
The GTO we have here is said to be one of the little over 100 to have been made in 1969 with the package. It spent most of its life in Canada, but now resides stateside. It still packs all the original parts, including the engine. It was re-finished closer to our time in Limelight Green, and its interior is wrapped in green vinyl.
The car was listed until recently on an online auctions site, and someone bid $79,000 for it. But the owner was asking for a reserve bigger than that, so the car is still out there.
