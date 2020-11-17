Pontiac GTO "White Walker" Looks Like a Widebody Monster

How do you even approach a widebody project revolving around the machine credited for popularizing the muscle car genre, the original Pontiac GTO? This is a question that many aficionados might have a difficult time answering, but not Khyzyl Saleem. After all, we're talking about an artist who's in the first line of the digital revolution, so he makes renderings like this one seem natural.
Since we're talking muscle, the project shows it all by introducing monstrously wide fenders. As the digital master explains on Instagram, the resulting hourglass look of the Poncho is not unlike that of a pixel build he showcased back in March, which used a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T as a starting point.
Of course, the modern-meets-classic styling of the BBS wheels, as well as the way in which they fill those arches thanks to the air suspension (the generous lips barely have any clearance in this low setting), also deserve credit for the shocking look of the GTO.
As part of the digital restomodding process, the front end received a monstrous carbon splitter, whose side fins extend all the way to the doors, while the LED hardware inside the classic light clusters is something to behold.
Round the angular back, the window louvers are probably the most restrained custom element fitted to the vehicle. Heck, even the boot lid spoiler, which gives the car a bit of a Longtail look, seems to pale in comparison to the racecar-sized diffuser.
The taillights? An example of minimalism and we can only imagine the lighting signature of this bad boy driving away into the night. It's just that the soundtrack wouldn't be the familiar kind, since the artist talks about a... six-rotor Wankel, albeit without taking us under the hood (this is a step up from the said Charger's imaginary four-rotor setup).
So, what's with the rotary power fetish? It's all simple, really: the artist happens to drive a Mazda RX-7 in real life.
