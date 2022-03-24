1966 Chevrolet Chevelle With 454 Big-Block Heart Transplant Means Business

Produced between 1964 and 1967, the original Chevelle was offered with three sixers, two small blocks, and a big-block brute. The one we’re covering today doesn’t feature ol’ faithful 396, but a much pokier 454.
A two-door sedan refurbished prior to the seller’s acquisition last year, the blacked-out restomod combines the big-block V8 with a Holley Street Brawler. The four-barrel carburetor is complemented by an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold, rectangular-port cylinder heads, a double-roller timing chain, braided fuel lines, Taylor plug wires, and an HEI distributor.
Carbon-fiber valve covers add some modernity to the engine bay, which looks cleaner than a nun’s browser history. The 7.4-liter mammoth puts the power down to the Ford 9.0-inch rear end with Moser axles and a 3.89:1 limited-slip differential with the help of a Tremec TKO five-speed tranny.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with just under 260 miles (418 kilometers) on the clock, the black-painted muscle car sings the song of its people through Hooker ceramic-coated exhaust headers and a Flowmaster 2.5-inch dual exhaust system. A 14-inch Billet Specialties flat-bottom steering wheel mounted on a tilting column from Ididit frames Dakota Digital VHX instruments that include an 8,000-rpm tachometer and a 160-mph speedo.
Spruced up with front and rear bench seats wrapped in red vinyl, the interior flaunts matching door panels and a matching pad for the dashboard. Chevelle-branded floor mats, Billet Specialties pedals, lap belts rather than three-point belts, and a Custom Autosound head unit are featured as well.
Pictured on 17-inch black steelies with silver hubcaps, the gorgeous build is rocking Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 all-season tires measuring 225/55 up front and 245/50 out back. Upgraded with power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes, the Chevelle further boasts front drop spindles, rear lowering springs, bowtie-branded side mirrors, and LED headlamps.
Chassis number 131116Z106501 is currently going for $11,111 on the auction website, which is peanuts for a ‘Velle as well sorted as this one.
