Porsche Rebuilt a 996 911 Carrera Into a One-Off for PCA, It's Stunning

If a thoroughly restored 911 is not impressive to you, even one made by Porsche Classic, we will have you know that the vehicle in question has also been modified. The impressive part is that we are writing about a one-off of a 1998 911 Carrera that has been essentially rebuilt in 2022.It would also be an understatement to call it a Carrera because it received the 3.6-liter motor out of the GT3 of that generation, along with the chassis and brakes. As a result, it now boasts 381 PS (375 horsepower).Since Porsche decided not to name the resulting vehicle a GT3, we will not call it so, either. The body has received a Sport Grey Metallic paint, while the roof was converted to a double-dome unit.The double-dome roof is a nod to the 911 Sport Classic that was launched after the 996 generation had ended its production cycle, and it was also something that was found in racecars, as it helped racing crews wear helmets in the cockpit.From the front to the back, the retromodded 996 comes with a set of stripes. The latter is also present on the side of the vehicle, and they come with a bit of blue, which is the Porsche Club of America's signature color. However, unlike the 997-generation 911 Sport Classic, these stripes are painted in light Sport Grey instead of just being a foil trim, and they are doubled by two fine lines in Club Blue.The Sport Classic Grey is inspired by the 911 Sport Classic of the 997 generation, which was presented back in 2009. Internally, this vehicle was referred to as Project Grey, as a nod to another secret project made by Porsche four years ago. If that does not ring a bell, no matter, we should just focus on the matter at hand here.As you may have noticed, the car also has a distinctive rear spoiler. If it looks familiar, it means that you have previously seen the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that inspired the team behind this one-off to implement this ducktail-style spoiler. The spoiler is made from fiberglass-reinforced plastic and integrates the third brake light.Also unique to this vehicle is the set of 18-inch Fuchs forged alloy wheels. These wheels have spokes painted in high-gloss Black, but the rim's base has a thin line in Club Blue and the Porsche logo. The latter is also present in the center cap and the hub covers. Behind these wheels, onlookers will find a set of black brake calipers with a Club Blue version of the Porsche logo.We don’t know about you, but we can only hope this model gets digitized and introduced into as many games as possible. If we can’t drive it in real life, at least we can get to see it while playing a game.The idea for the entire project was sparked during a meeting between the current Head of Individualization and Classic at Porsche, Alexander Fabrig, with representatives of Porsche Club of America.As you may be aware, the first water-cooled 911, the 996 generation, is somewhat overshadowed by other generations of this model, and Porsche Classic wanted to show what it can do.The result is a vehicle that will be appreciated across the world, even if the plan was never to offer this model for sale in this form, thus the 001/001 plaque on its interior. About the latter, everything was redone.Those who are fortunate enough to get inside this one-off Porsche 911 will get to smell the Pepita houndstooth woven leather on the seats and door panels. The roof and door pillars are lined with Alcántara, while the dashboard has a badge to mark the fact that it is a one-off vehicle.The leather blends slate gray with black, and this type of intricately woven leather was first used in the 911 Sport Classic. This time, the fabric has been woven in a twill, which means that the fibers run diagonally in the resulting texture. Club Blue is also present on the inside, in the form of stitching.The classic three-spoke steering wheel has been upgraded with the same kind of leather, and it has a set of new round instruments behind it. The gauge cluster is unique to this vehicle, while the multimedia unit, a Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus system, is fitted with all the modern technologies without looking out-of-place inside. We are referring to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as Sirius XM-ready.To complete the look, Porsche Classic has even prepared a tool bag, a custom-made car cover, a touring bag, luggage, and installed other selected accessories. As we explained above, this vehicle is a one-off, but it might inspire others to call Porsche Classic for an appointment on making their 996 become a one-off tailored to their desires.