This Modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Packs a 572ci Punch

For the final year of the first-generation Camaro, the peeps at Chevrolet produced no fewer than 243,085 units. The one we’re covering today is a fantastic reinterpretation of the Ford Mustang-rivaling pony car, a restomod that proudly flaunts a 572 fed by a Holley 850-cfm carb.
Refurbished in 2014 and modified under the ownership of the selling dealer, chassis number 124379N674188 is presented with 3,400 miles (5,472 kilometers) on the clock. Finished in azure turquoise, the big-block brute also boasts a black stripe on the rear deck, black hockey stick fender stripes, and a Corvette-style fiberglass stinger hood augmented with black accents.
The online listing further mentions replacement glass, bumpers, emblems, brightwork, and taillights. A carbon-fiber front spoiler is complemented by an aluminum rear spoiler, while the original steelies have been replaced by forged wheels. Mounted with 245/40 by 18-inch tires up front and 275/35 by 19-inch rubber out back, this one-of-one build is rocking Hotchkis lowering rear leaf springs, relocated shocks, as well as QA1 coilovers for the front axle.
Polyurethane bushings and subframe connectors are featured as well, joined by four-wheel disc brakes from Wilwood, a March Performance steering pump, and a Classic Performance Products 400 Series power steering box. Recently serviced with fresh oil and replacement spark plugs, this badass ‘Maro cranks out in excess of the crate engine’s factory output of 621 hp.
The ZZ572/620 hiding under the hood is joined by an Edelbrock Performer fuel pump, Edelbrock Victor water pump, Wizard Cooling HD aluminum radiator, twin electric fans, K&N chrome valve cover breathers, and a serpentine pulley system from March Performance. The dealer states that a new battery and a disconnect knob were installed in preparation for the sale.
Further equipped with a 700R4 HD four-speed automatic transmission with a 3,600-rpm stall converter, this pony-turned-muscle car breathes out with the help of a Dynatech exhaust system with ceramic headers and 3.0-inch pipes. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean title, the modified Camaro in the featured clip and photographs currently sits on a high bid of $101,000.
