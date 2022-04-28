1963 Dodge Dart Barn Find Looks Ready for a Second Chance

The Dart has gone through several notable transformations in the early ‘60s, mostly as part of a downsizing strategy that produced changes customers weren’t necessarily big fans of.
In 1963, for example, Dodge once again updated the engine lineup, this time keeping only the Slant Six unit that was available on the previous model. This year, the car could also be ordered with 170 and 225 units, no matter if customers opted for coupe, sedan, convertible, or station wagon versions of the Dart.
This coupe is also a living example of the model year 1963, and according to its owner, the engine under the hood is also a six-cylinder unit.
While we’re not being told if it runs or not, eBay seller perryperformanceparts claims the car is going to need a trailer, so most likely, the engine is far from being in a tip-top shape.
Which kind of makes sense, actually, as this Dart is a barn find that has probably been sitting for a long time. No information on this front has been offered but judging from its overall condition, this Dart hasn’t necessarily spent its latest years in a climate-controlled garage.
The car, however, looks rather solid, and if you’re wondering what happened to the trim, the seller claims it’s been removed specifically to start some metalwork. In other words, the restoration process has already started, though it goes without saying the new owner would have to do most of the hard work anyway.
Unfortunately, the listing fails to answer some of the most important questions. How original is this Dart after all these years? Are any big parts missing from the car? If it’s a true barn find, just how long did it spend in storage?
Right now, the 1963 Dart comes with a $5,500 price tag, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case someone has another deal in mind.
