1968 Dodge Dart Literally Parked on the Side of the Road Is About to Sell for Pocket Money

The year was 1967, and it witnessed the debut of a completely new Dodge Dart whose purpose was to continue the impressive sales performance of the previous generation.
And to make sure this is truly possible, Dodge introduced a series of important upgrades, including under the hood. The Dart was now ready for massive V8 upgrades that allowed the car to also appeal to customers specifically looking for a performance-oriented vehicle.
For example, the 1968 model could be ordered with a choice of several V8 engines, starting with the base (new for this year) 318 (5.2-liter). The more powerful options were the 340 (5.6-liter) with 275 horsepower and the 383 (6.3-liter) with 300 horsepower, though a handful of units ended up being fitted with 440 (7.2-liter0) and 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi units specifically for drag racing.
The Dart you see here was born with a six-cylinder in charge of getting it moving, and according to eBay seller myates8t7i, the same engine is still there under the hood.
Nobody should obviously expect the engine to be working given the car looks like it’s been literally sitting on the side of the road for a very long time, but on the other hand, we’re being told it rolls and steers properly.
At first glance, it looks to be a proper project for a resto-mod or a Hemi clone, especially as almost everything is said to be there. In other words, no big parts are missing, and the seats, the glass, and even the radio are all currently in the car.
The Dart requires plenty of metalwork, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise. However, it’s far from becoming a rust bucket, with the body still looking surprisingly solid.
Best of all, this Dart is ready to sell for beer money. Listed online as part of a no-reserve auction, the car could find a new home for just $565 unless someone else comes with a higher bid at the very last second.
