1971 Dodge Demon, Plymouth Duster Plum Crazy Twins See Daylight After 30+ Years

While most Mopar enthusiasts have a thing for midsize muscle cars from the golden era, some are more into the company's less-adored compact vehicles. This guy was so in love with his purple 1971 Dodge Demon that he built an identical Plymouth Duster to go with it. And both cars just emerged from long-term storage in Michigan.
I've always fantasized about owning a 1970 Dodge Super Bee and a Plymouth GTX from the same year in matching colors, so this guy is basically my hero. Sure, I'd probably go with pink instead of purple, but you get the point.
But these A-body Mopars share more than just the color, which, by the way, was called Plum Crazy on Dodges and In-Violet on Plymouths. They are also powered by matching engines and share a few interior features as well.
The mills in question are of the 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 variety. The Dart Demon 340 is actually a numbers-matching car, sporting a factory V8 that was rated at 275 horsepower back in 1971. The Plymouth Duster was also available with the same engine that year, but the owner couldn't find one, so he opted for a different mill and operated a swap.
It's not clear if the Plymouth also sports its original factory paint, but it makes no difference, because both cars look fantastic, even though they spent decades in a barn. The Dodge Demon was reportedly parked in 1989, while the Plymouth Duster was retired off the road in 1986.
But make no mistake, these cars were kept in proper storage. Sure, they're covered in dust and they show a bit of mold inside the cabin, but both cleaned up nicely. And they probably look just as good as they did back in the 1980s when they won trophies at the Mopar Nationals.
There's no info as to why these fine muscle cars were put in storage more than 30 years ago, but, according to YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," they will go under the hammer on April 23, 2022, at an estate sale in Sawyer, Michigan.
The event will also see a few Dodge D Series trucks, including a well-maintained Warlock, cross the block, but these purple muscle cars are the main highlight. And hopefully, they will go to the same home because it would be a shame to split them after so many years. Check them out in the video below.
