1963 Chevrolet Impala Lowrider Is a Hopping Hot Rod, Rides on Three Wheels Too

The lowrider car culture originated in Los Angeles in the mid-to-late 1940s, but it didn't really take off until the 1950s. And you might not know it, but General Motors played a key role. The fact that the Chevrolet Impala is the most popular choice for lowriders is no coincidence. The first-gen full-size was simply perfect for lowrider conversions thanks to its X-shaped frame.
Let me explain. When it introduced the first-gen Impala in 1958, Chevy debuted a new X-shaped frame instead of the more usual perimeter-type chassis. Essentially a unit with rails laid out in the form of an elongated X, this frame offered increased torsional rigidity and allowed for a lower passenger compartment. It was also perfectly suited for lowering the body and adding a hydraulic suspension.
Fast forward to the 2020s and people are still converting early-generation Impalas to lowriders. They don't get as much attention as they should nowadays, but the folks over at AutotopiaLA just covered one and it's a sight to behold.
This light blue lowrider started life as a stock 1963 Impala in pristine condition. It still sports its original interior, while the exterior is pretty much stock save for the gold trim and the 13-inch wire wheels. But everything underneath that long and sleek body has been upgraded to enable hopping and three-wheel cruising.
There's obviously a complex hydraulics system, the extent of which you'll understand as soon as you look in the trunk. This Impala can no longer haul groceries and luggage, as the massive trunk is now packed with pumps and no fewer than 10 batteries.
To make things even cooler, there's an engine swap involved. These third-generation Impalas were sold with an assortment of inline-six and V8 engines, but the owner opted to ditch the old mill in favor of an LS1.
This engine debuted back in 1997 in the Chevrolet Corvette, but it also found its way into the Camaro and several Pontiacs (when GM was still making them). Stock engines were rated at up to 350 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, enough grunt to keep such a massive two-door rolling.
Needless to say, dropping an LS1-powered hot rod on 13-inch wheels seems like a ridiculous idea, but the Impala is impressively stable, even when riding several inches above the ground and while hopping at speed. Check it all out in the video below.
Oh, and if you're actually into lowriders, also make sure you check out Tupac's 1961 Impala.
Fast forward to the 2020s and people are still converting early-generation Impalas to lowriders. They don't get as much attention as they should nowadays, but the folks over at AutotopiaLA just covered one and it's a sight to behold.
This light blue lowrider started life as a stock 1963 Impala in pristine condition. It still sports its original interior, while the exterior is pretty much stock save for the gold trim and the 13-inch wire wheels. But everything underneath that long and sleek body has been upgraded to enable hopping and three-wheel cruising.
There's obviously a complex hydraulics system, the extent of which you'll understand as soon as you look in the trunk. This Impala can no longer haul groceries and luggage, as the massive trunk is now packed with pumps and no fewer than 10 batteries.
To make things even cooler, there's an engine swap involved. These third-generation Impalas were sold with an assortment of inline-six and V8 engines, but the owner opted to ditch the old mill in favor of an LS1.
This engine debuted back in 1997 in the Chevrolet Corvette, but it also found its way into the Camaro and several Pontiacs (when GM was still making them). Stock engines were rated at up to 350 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, enough grunt to keep such a massive two-door rolling.
Needless to say, dropping an LS1-powered hot rod on 13-inch wheels seems like a ridiculous idea, but the Impala is impressively stable, even when riding several inches above the ground and while hopping at speed. Check it all out in the video below.
Oh, and if you're actually into lowriders, also make sure you check out Tupac's 1961 Impala.