5 1956 Chevy Bel Air Restomod Is a Slick CGI Tri-Five Waiting for the Custom Build

1 Lamborghini EV GT Rendered as the Second Model Based on the Porsche Taycan

More on this:

1957 Chevrolet HellAir Hides Unorthodox Duramax V8 Diesel Behind a Clean Grille

By now, we've seen our fair share of builds adding the Hell suffix to an established nameplate, with this usually being owed to a Hellcat swap . However, the 1957 Chevrolet Tri-Five sitting before us, nicknamed HellAir, brings a different meaning to the wordplay since this is now animated by a Duramax V8 diesel. 7 photos



Then again, as the brief clip below shows, quite a few cars on the road might end up staring at that posterior. That's especially since a recent dyno run showed that the 6.6-liter motor, which has been fully modded (new tturbo setup included) now delivers 600 hp and a whopping 1,100 lb-ft (1,491 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels.



Arizona-based shop American Legends Hotrods and Musclecars, who put the whole thing together, paired the motor with a ZF six-speed manual tranny to keep the driver happy.



Mind you, while the Instagram account of the monster labels this as a '57 Bel Air, this model isn't supposed to come with a B-pillar, which might mean we're looking at one of the other members of the Tri-Five gang (that includes the 1955-1957 Bel Air,



The machine has preserved its classic look, albeit while gaining a custom grille, which loses the ornaments of the original and features a simpler design. Other restomod exterior pieces involve the classic light clusters that have received LED technology and the Schott Wheels shod in Toyo rubber.



More importantly, the body now sits on a chassis coming from Roadster Shop, while the massive stopping power required by the said muscle number is provided by Wilwood Engineering hardware.



The cabin has restomod written all over it, even though not with letters, but rather using an interesting pattern for the massive leather sections covering the seats and the door cards, as well as Vintage Air AC and Dakota Digital instruments.



We can't discuss the



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1957HellAir (@1957hellair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1957HellAir (@1957hellair) Come to think of it, given the black smoke that comes out from underneath the taillights at times, the moniker in question might be owed to purists reserving a special place in the inferno for such a creation.Then again, as the brief clip below shows, quite a few cars on the road might end up staring at that posterior. That's especially since a recent dyno run showed that the 6.6-liter motor, which has been fully modded (new tturbo setup included) now delivers 600 hp and a whopping 1,100 lb-ft (1,491 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels.Arizona-based shop American Legends Hotrods and Musclecars, who put the whole thing together, paired the motor with a ZF six-speed manual tranny to keep the driver happy.Mind you, while the Instagram account of the monster labels this as a '57 Bel Air, this model isn't supposed to come with a B-pillar, which might mean we're looking at one of the other members of the Tri-Five gang (that includes the 1955-1957 Bel Air, 210 , 150 and Nomad wagons).The machine has preserved its classic look, albeit while gaining a custom grille, which loses the ornaments of the original and features a simpler design. Other restomod exterior pieces involve the classic light clusters that have received LED technology and the Schott Wheels shod in Toyo rubber.More importantly, the body now sits on a chassis coming from Roadster Shop, while the massive stopping power required by the said muscle number is provided by Wilwood Engineering hardware.The cabin has restomod written all over it, even though not with letters, but rather using an interesting pattern for the massive leather sections covering the seats and the door cards, as well as Vintage Air AC and Dakota Digital instruments.We can't discuss the Chevrolet HellAir without mentioning its soundtrack, but we'll let the dyno pull shown below do the talking. As for a personal experience with this machine, you should know the thing is coming to the 2021 SEMA show to be held in early November.