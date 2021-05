Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Event Set for June 3 at Fremont Factory

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory



Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

We should note that while customers will start getting their Model S Plaid in the near future, the Plaid+ variant is still about a year away from gracing your driveway.So then, what can we expect to see during this delivery event? For starters, a more detailed presentation regarding the new Model S and its Knight Rider-style steering wheel, in particular. The carmaker is also believed to have gone with a steer-by-wire technology for this new Model S, even though several prototypes were spotted wearing regular steering wheels too.Incentives aside, the new Model S Plaid will set you back $119,990, while the Plaid+ starts from $149,990. That’s a massive difference given how the latter is probably not that much quicker than the former. On the other hand, the Plaid+ is said to boast more than 520 miles (837 km) of range, with the Plaid only good for about 390 miles (627 km).Other stats regarding the tri-motor Plaid variant include its 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds and its top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Both are substantially more impressive than what’s available to you in the entry-level dual-motor Long Range Model with its 155-mph (250-kph) top speed and 3.1-second 0-60 time.Originally, Tesla said that deliveries for the 2022 Model S would start sometime in February, which they did not—Musk said the delays were necessary for his team to make sure the new battery pack in the updated Model S was safe.