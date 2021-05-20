Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Event Set for June 3 at Fremont Factory

Elon Musk just announced that Tesla will hold a delivery event for the upcoming Model S Plaid two weeks from now on June 3. The event will take place at the company’s Fremont factory in California, with customers set to receive cars that can allegedly hit 60 mph in under 2 (yes, TWO) seconds.
We should note that while customers will start getting their Model S Plaid in the near future, the Plaid+ variant is still about a year away from gracing your driveway.
So then, what can we expect to see during this delivery event? For starters, a more detailed presentation regarding the new Model S and its Knight Rider-style steering wheel, in particular. The carmaker is also believed to have gone with a steer-by-wire technology for this new Model S, even though several prototypes were spotted wearing regular steering wheels too.
Incentives aside, the new Model S Plaid will set you back $119,990, while the Plaid+ starts from $149,990. That’s a massive difference given how the latter is probably not that much quicker than the former. On the other hand, the Plaid+ is said to boast more than 520 miles (837 km) of range, with the Plaid only good for about 390 miles (627 km).
Other stats regarding the tri-motor Plaid variant include its 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds and its top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Both are substantially more impressive than what’s available to you in the entry-level dual-motor Long Range Model with its 155-mph (250-kph) top speed and 3.1-second 0-60 time.
Originally, Tesla said that deliveries for the 2022 Model S would start sometime in February, which they did not—Musk said the delays were necessary for his team to make sure the new battery pack in the updated Model S was safe.
Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021
June 3 at our California factory
Fastest production car ever
0 to 60mph in under 2 secs