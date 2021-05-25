Lamborghini EV GT Rendered as the Second Model Based on the Porsche Taycan

So, Lamborghini has caved in and announced it would, after all, build an all-electric car, though it didn't say when or what type of car it would be. The "when" isn't all that important for most of us since it's not like it'll be in a different life where we can afford it, but it's the "what" that's gotten us all curious.
Why are we curious even though, as we said, it'll most likely be out of our budget? Well, mostly because it would be the first EV from a supercar maker, which, you have to admit, is an enticing prospect. Lamborghini has a reputation to keep, so whatever its battery-powered model will be, it'll have to be quick, and it'll have to look outrageous.
Well, the guys at carwow are best known for putting together some of the world's best drag races, but every once in a while, they also come up with a rendering of an upcoming model. For today, they chose what they call the Lamborghini EV GT, and even though it looks a bit like Picasso designed it, you have to admit their supposition of the EV being a four-door sedan makes a lot of sense.
There are two reasons for that: firstly, it would ease some of the pressure off. Nobody knows exactly how a Lamborghini sedan should behave because the Italians never really gave us one. The carmaker would be entering new territories, and with that comes greater lenience from the public.
The second reason - and one that weighs just as heavily, if not even more - is the fact that the Volkswagen Group already has the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the frame on which Porsche built the Taycan and Audi the e-tron GT. That means the Italians would only have to come up with a body, an interior, and a way to make it go even faster.
Porsche was rumored to cook up a response to Tesla's tri-motor Model S Plaid Plus, so maybe the Lambo will share a three-motor setup with the next Taycan. Or maybe the heads of the VW Group will decide to delegate the Lambo alone in the fight against the new Tesla. Or, better yet, maybe they'll go one step further and give the Italian EV four motors, making this whole thing seem like an arms race.
However, what we do know is that the Lambo EV will not look like this rendering. Maybe it's more hope rather than knowledge, but something more in the lines of the Estoque would do it a lot better for us. Whatever it turns out to look like, one thing is certain: the fact Lamborghini will be entering the EV world will definitely make it a much more exciting place.
