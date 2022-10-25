1952 GMC Suburban Stored for 50 Years Is a Low-Mileage Time Capsule

Introduced in 1934 and still in production as of 2022, the Chevrolet Suburban is an absolute legend. Not only the longest continuously used automobile nameplate in production, but the Suburban was also one of the first all-metal-bodied station wagons. And because the said body was mounted on a pickup truck frame, the Suburban is widely regarded as the first precursor to the modern SUV.
But even though it's Chevrolet's most historically important nameplate, the Suburban is not an overwhelmingly expensive classic. Sure, certain versions change hands for $50,000 when in Excellent condition, but vintage Suburbans rarely exceed $100,000. Unlike classic Corvettes and Camaros, for example.
As a result, unmolested and unrestored examples are also surprisingly affordable, including those that are still highly original and show four-digit mileage on their odometers. If you're in the market for such a wagon/SUV, this 1952 Suburban ticks all the right boxes.
This one's actually a GMC version, which means it sports a slightly different front grille. But it's not your regular grocery-getter either because this Suburban started life as a military ambulance. And after exactly 20 years in service on a base in New Jersey, it was brought to Pittsburgh and stored in a garage. For a whopping 50 years.
Come 2022 and the Suburban is an incredible time capsule. Yes, the paint has seen better days and there are a few rust holes here and there, but the wagon is in fantastic condition for a vehicle that hasn't moved in five decades. It's also an all-original survivor beyond the yellow paint, which was applied sometime in the 1960s when it became a civil defense ambulance.
What's more, the odometer shows only 8,000 miles (12,875 km), a figure that makes this GMC one of the lowest-mileage Suburbans in existence. But is the clock accurate? Well, the last oil change sticker dated 1969 shows just over 6,000 miles (9,656 km), so the current reading is most likely true. And that's surprisingly low even by peacetime military ambulance standards.
Speaking of mileage, there's no info on the drivetrain and the seller doesn't provide photos either. But since it's a 1952 version, it should rock a 228-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) straight-six mated to a three-speed automatic gearbox. The mill was good for 100 horsepower back in the day. Not surprisingly, the engine doesn't run but the seller claims it still turns, so it should fire up with a bit of work.
But is this old GMC worth restoring? Well, even though it won't cost a fortune in Concours-ready condition, it should definitely get a second chance in this lovely yellow livery. And it's not very expensive either. Auctioned off by eBay seller "creativerodandkustom," the Suburban has a $5,800 high bid with a "reserve not met" status as of this writing. There's also a "buy it now" price of $15,500.
As a result, unmolested and unrestored examples are also surprisingly affordable, including those that are still highly original and show four-digit mileage on their odometers. If you're in the market for such a wagon/SUV, this 1952 Suburban ticks all the right boxes.
This one's actually a GMC version, which means it sports a slightly different front grille. But it's not your regular grocery-getter either because this Suburban started life as a military ambulance. And after exactly 20 years in service on a base in New Jersey, it was brought to Pittsburgh and stored in a garage. For a whopping 50 years.
Come 2022 and the Suburban is an incredible time capsule. Yes, the paint has seen better days and there are a few rust holes here and there, but the wagon is in fantastic condition for a vehicle that hasn't moved in five decades. It's also an all-original survivor beyond the yellow paint, which was applied sometime in the 1960s when it became a civil defense ambulance.
What's more, the odometer shows only 8,000 miles (12,875 km), a figure that makes this GMC one of the lowest-mileage Suburbans in existence. But is the clock accurate? Well, the last oil change sticker dated 1969 shows just over 6,000 miles (9,656 km), so the current reading is most likely true. And that's surprisingly low even by peacetime military ambulance standards.
Speaking of mileage, there's no info on the drivetrain and the seller doesn't provide photos either. But since it's a 1952 version, it should rock a 228-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) straight-six mated to a three-speed automatic gearbox. The mill was good for 100 horsepower back in the day. Not surprisingly, the engine doesn't run but the seller claims it still turns, so it should fire up with a bit of work.
But is this old GMC worth restoring? Well, even though it won't cost a fortune in Concours-ready condition, it should definitely get a second chance in this lovely yellow livery. And it's not very expensive either. Auctioned off by eBay seller "creativerodandkustom," the Suburban has a $5,800 high bid with a "reserve not met" status as of this writing. There's also a "buy it now" price of $15,500.