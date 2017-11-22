1,800 HP Nissan Patrol Tears Up the Dyno, Hasn't Reached Full Boost Yet

Anybody who knows a thing or two about cars isn't surprised by the fact that Bahrain has recently gifted the world with a Nissan Patrol that delivers around 1,800 hp. Nevertheless, nothing can prepare you for the moment when this high-riding beast is unleashed on the dyno.

And the dyno fury of the Patrol is precisely what we get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The once-an-offroader is run by Bahrain-based team Ekanoo Racing, which turned to Instagram to share the internal combustion might of the machine with us - the post you see below comes from a public account, while more details were shared on a private account we're following. The Patrol was recently strapped to an all-wheel-drive dyno, with the straight-six heart of the Nissan, which now works with a monstrous turbo, climbing all the way to 1,646 hp 1416 lb-ft of twist. Keep in mind that we're talking about wheel output here, hence the crankshaft hp estimate above. Of course, the SUV is slightly chunkier than its factory stock incarnation. It all starts with a few chassis modifications aimed at improving handling and safety. Then we have the 20-inch wheels of the machine, which accommodate beefier brakes. This kind of development is obviously destined for the drag strip and we should get to see the elephant sprinter doing its thing on the prepped surface soon. Oh, and did we mention that the tech setup we're talking about hasn't even reached its final form yet? "This SUV exceeded our expectations and laid-down numbers higher than expected by the team! Can't wait to test this SUV in the upcoming track events! And then eventually tune it to the maximum since we noticed that we still have some room with these mods for a couple of extra power!" Ekanoo Racing said on social media. So yes, you can expect this extreme Nissan Patrol to travel north of the 2,000 hp border.