autoevolution

Scoop: MINI Sells a 163 HP Cooper S in Belgium

16 Jul 2017, 9:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While we're still waiting for Porsche to make a new Panamera with only 211 HP, something else popped up on our radar: a 163 HP MINI Cooper S. That's not right!
5 photos
Scoop: MINI Sells a 163 HP Cooper S in BelgiumScoop: MINI Sells a 163 HP Cooper S in BelgiumScoop: MINI Sells a 163 HP Cooper S in BelgiumScoop: MINI Sells a 163 HP Cooper S in Belgium
A couple of years back, the British automaker made headlines by upsized the engine from 1.6 to 2.0 liters and also increasing the horsepower from 184 in R56 to 192 HP in the F56, which is the current car.

However, we just recently realized that there is a 163 HP Cooper S model being sold in Belgium. Unless we're mistaken, that's the output of the Mk1 version, the one with the supercharger.

Why the decreased output? Well, there are certain power output benchmarks, expressed in kilowatts, that taxation is based on. The more power the engine makes, the more you have to pay.

So many automakers just de-tune the engine's horsepower, leave the torque intact and offer their customers something they can afford to own. That's why in the past we discussed 211 HP versions of various Porsche models. They include the Boxster, Cayman, Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, all of the equipped with restricted versions of their base petrol or diesel engines.

Coincidently (actually, it's the exact opposite of a coincidence), 163 and 211 HP are both pretty common outputs for European automakers: the old Golf GTI, the BMW 320d Efficient Dynamics.

And rumor has it the next generation of 318d, as well as the Golf 8 2.0 TDI, will have 163 HP instead of their current 150 HP. So in Belgium at least, they will be on par with the MINI Cooper S. I suppose you could call it the not-so-hot hatch.

We wouldn't have known about the MINI were it not for the work of BR-Performance's division in Belgium. Thier well equipped Cooper S with lots of JCW accessories just made 260 HP and 400 Nm of torque on the dyno. Hopefully, they don't have to pay extra taxes because of this.

Mini Cooper S Belgium ECU dyno
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show