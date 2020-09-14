18-Wheeler McLaren 720S Semi Truck Is an Unlikely Cargo Hauler

We’re used to having carmaker swears on the Bible they’d never make this or that type of car. But as history has taught us, their promises hold little water faced with customer demand. Just have a look at how many niche carmakers have begun making the SUVs they said they’ll never be making.
There are types of vehicles though some carmakers will never produce, regardless of public demand. Ferrari will never make a hatchback, Koenigsegg will never make a station wagon, and McLaren will never make a semi truck.
But this isn’t stopping people from imagining such far-fetched vehicles. We’ve already seen how an Aston Martin semi inspired by the DB11 would look like, or the Urus-based 18-wheeler. And now it’s time for an overgrown McLaren 720S.
Introduced in 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show as the second vehicle in the Super Series, the 720S quickly became a favorite of sports car lovers. Its sleek body and powerful V8 heart are perfect for high-speed motoring, but much less so for hauling cargo.
Yer here it is, perhaps the most extreme of the sports car-based semis envisioned for an alternative world by a fleet service provider called Fleet Logging. It packs McLaren styling for the massive body (both the tractor head and the trailer behind it, made to resemble the shape of the carmaker’s logo), 18-wheels putting the power to the road, and the most aggressive overall appearance of the bunch.
The guys behind the rendering kept the 720S wheels and the orange paint, but gave the lights on the thing bigger dimensions to make them fit better. All in all, it was one of the hardest semis to conceive based on sports cars, the renderers say.
Presently plagued by financial problems, McLaren is working on a new car. It’s not a semi, of course, but a 570S successor with all the chances of being a plug-in hybrid.
