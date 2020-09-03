Ferrari Portofino Grows Into the Semi Truck We’ll Never Get

"With Ferrari, it's almost an obscene concept. You'll have to shoot me first." These are the words of the former head of FCA, Sergio Marchionne, when asked in 2016 about the possibility of an electric or an autonomous Ferrari.
The Prancing Horse had over the years the same stance concerning other developments, including the creation of a Ferrari SUV. But despite the unequivocal statements of the officials, such things have come to pass.
Marchionne passed away in 2018, so he wasn’t around to see the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid. And he won’t be around to see the Purosangue, the result of the carmaker giving in to the demands of the market and finally going the SUV way (even if the Italians don’t call it that).
The point is this: no matter the pinky swears, never trust a carmaker will do or not do this or that based on statements alone. After all, they are companies and need to sell to make a living, so they’ll always do what the market demands.
So what if the market demands a Ferrari semi truck? We know, that’s extremely far-fetched, but think about it, what if?
Well, this could be one example: a Portofino-based semi, painted in the Ferrari red we’ve grown to know and love.
Or should we say Portofino-inspired? The tractor head of the assembly features on its lower side the recognizable face of the Italian GT, but that’s where all similarities end. The rest of the cabin and the trailer at the back have nothing in common with it, apart perhaps for the paint, and the 3.9-liter V8 certainly has no place under the hood of a heavy hauler.
The rendering is the work of fleet service provider Fleet Logging and is part of a longer set of renderings that tries to envision how semi trucks would look like if designed by supercar makers.
