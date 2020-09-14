Ferrari Hot Hatch Rendering Is What Happens When You Start Making SUVs

After repeatedly insisting the Ferrari badge will never find its way on an SUV only to announce it would be building the Purosangue a few years later, it's hard to take the Italian manufacturer's word for anything.
To be fair, we still don't know that much about the upcoming high-riding model. For all we know, the Purosangue might turn out to be nothing more than a slightly jacked-up GTC4Lusso successor, which would make the SUV description a bit of a stretch. Still, the very thought of a Ferrari whose ground clearance warrants a mention in any other context than "will it be able to clear that speed bump?" is something new to the brand.
All this begs a question: if a Ferrari SUV isn't off the cards, what else isn't? What weird models could we expect from the legendary Italian manufacturer? An honest answer would probably be "none," but we're not looking for that here. No, we're looking for a more fun-oriented answer, and that would be a prancing horse hot hatch.
Indeed, if the Ferrari name is to be diluted, why not dilute it until it's very little more than water? Because that's what a Ferrari hot hatch would mean to the famous manufacturer. Granted, if it ever were to produce a hatchback, it could only be of the hot variety, which, let's face it, provides very little consolation.
The styling of the little red thing borrows some cues from the Portofino model (the front end) and even the SF90 hypercar (the front-mounted cabin with its glass canopy). Speaking of the latter, we keep staring at the body of the hot hatch looking for a place where it might fit an engine with more than one cylinder, and we keep falling short of finding one.
That, obviously, can mean only one thing: this isn't just the first Ferrari hatchback, but also the first all-electric Ferrari. Yash Bam, the author of this rendering, really went hard on the Italian carmaker with this one. Yes, but not any harder than he went on reality itself because we'll act as Ferrari's advocates here and say the chances of something like this happening are slimmer than the next Miss World's abdomen. Still, just like the next Miss World's abdomen, they both are worth dreaming of.
