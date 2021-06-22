17 Years After Its Debut, the Mercedes CLK DTM AMG Is Still an Epic Track Weapon

To celebrate the dominance of the CLK in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) and Bernd Schneider’s 2003 title, Mercedes-AMG introduced an extreme, limited-production version of the CLK 55 for the 2004 model year.
The car abandoned the sleeper look of conventional AMG models and featured a carbon fiber widebody inspired by its DTM sibling. It also came with a rear spoiler and a motorsport-derived diffuser made from the same material.
Mercedes-AMG’s independent motorsport division HWA, which was responsible for the development of the DTM race cars, received the task of developing this outstanding road-legal machine.
To make sure optimum temperature was maintained at all times, they also revamped the cooling system while exhaust gases were quickly and harmoniously pushed out through a new high-flow system finished off with fan-type pipes.
When raising the hood, the powerplant was highlighted by a carbon fiber cover, which indicated that you were staring at the most powerful M113 K variant ever created. It pushed out 574 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, figures that are still impressive today.
The car did not come with a manual, but its 5G-Tronic automatic was improved and could shift distinctively faster than the version found on standard CLK 55 models. Those who wanted more control could do the work themselves by switching to sequential mode and using the paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.
As you can imagine, the folks at HWA didn’t stop there and worked their magic on the chassis, which needed to cope with all that raw power. The suspension was completely overhauled, and race-spec, height-adjustable coilovers as well as redesigned steering knuckles were installed. Both axles were widened, and the rubber elements were replaced with stronger uniball joints. Furthermore, the limited-slip differential received its own external cooler.
If you thought those were the last components made from the lightweight material I would mention in this article, think again because we're about to step inside this monster, where carbon fiber was extensively used.
The bucket seats, door panels, braces (found on the coupe), and several other elements are all completely or partially made from carbon fiber. The steering wheel was spared, but it's by no means identical to the one on the mass-produced CLKs since it features an Alcantara-covered rim and a button on each spoke.
The rear seats were removed in the coupe but fitted back in place on the convertible variant, which launched in 2006. It also came with a navigation system and slimmer front seats to create more legroom for rear passengers.
Many of these cars ended up in the garages of serious car collectors with a soft spot for AMG-branded Mercs, so they rarely end up under the hammer. When they do, they fetch anywhere between $350,000 to $450,000.
Although 17 years have passed since it was introduced, the CLK DTM AMG remains one of the best high-performance cars to ever come out of Affalterbach. It’s a symbol of German engineering at its finest, and it paved the way for the epic track-oriented Black Series models.
