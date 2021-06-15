Mercedes-AMG GT R Goes Pro With 920 PS and Solarbeam PPF Done by 911 Specialist

Surpassed by the GT Black Series for ultimate AMG supremacy, the 577 hp Mercedes-AMG GT R may have lost the battle for the OEM flagship title, but the “Beast of the Green Hell” is certainly not going down without a fight. Luckily, there’s always the aftermarket community ready to lend a helping hand.
Although at the time of introduction the Mercedes-AMG GT R did not manage to secure the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife production car lap record (that honor later went to the GT Black Series, so the title is kept in the family), that doesn’t mean it didn’t capture the attention of Green Hell fans all over the world.
Today, the Lewis Hamilton marketing plays on the release paintjob and the “Beast of the Green Hell” connections are almost ancient history, but that doesn’t mean they’re also forgotten. Just transformed. Let’s take this Mercedes-AMG GT R for example. It’s equally garnished with a bright shade and has been upgraded by a couple of specialists that reside n the immediate vicinity of the legendary German racetrack.
It’s Opus Innovation who completed the mechanical upgrades. A relatively new tuning company, this outlet now resides in the vicinity of the Nürburgring racetrack in the very building formerly occupied by the local Mercedes-AMG test center. So, the Affalterbach-connections run strong with this one.
They’re also deeply intertwined with the Mercedes-AMG GT itself, as the team from Meuspath, Germany refers to itself as the “home of the AMG GT.” As such, it was only natural for this example, now looking all prim and proper as it eagerly awaits the customer delivery, to get tuned by Opus.
Which, by the way, has an AMG GT Black Series development project seeking to come up with no less than 1,111 ps (1,096 hp). This GT R, on the other hand, is not too shabby on its own, as the company specifies it has been treated to no less than 920 ps / 907 hp.
Interestingly, it also comes with a custom PPF (paint protection film) that gives it a historically significant Solarbeam Yellow look to stand out in any AMG crowd. And what’s funny is the custom detailing was performed by a fellow Nurburgring-area specialist... which focuses on all things Porsche 911.
