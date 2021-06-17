This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series Is a Silver Arrow for the Road

Celebrating four decades of AMG high-performance cars (and sport utility vehicles), the CLK 63 in Black Series attire is a road-legal version of the Formula 1 safety car from the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Identifiable by the carbon-fiber flared wheel arches and composite braking system, the most fun-to-drive iteration of the compact executive coupe is very rare too.
The Stuttgart-based automaker and the go-faster division from Affalterbach produced 500 units for all markets, of which 349 examples were delivered to U.S. customers. WDBTJ77H58F239310 is one of the latter, and it’s a tip-top vehicle as well in terms of condition, mileage, and ownership history.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $51,000 at the moment of reporting, the rear-tire shredder is had two private owners until March 2021 when the selling dealer purchased the vehicle with less than 12,000 miles (19,312 kilometers) on the clock. Repurchased by Mercedes-Benz in 2013 under the Lemon Law buyback program over a fault in the power-steering system, the silver-painted Black Series doesn’t feature any faults right now.
Offered in Arizona with a VMI report, accident-free history report, California title, manufacturer’s literature, and two key fobs, the DTM-inspired special edition was last serviced in May 2021. As per the listing, the free-breathing V8 engine’s oil, air filter, and brake fluid were changed.
Presented with black-painted wheels mounted with Hankook Ventus V12 Evo tires, the car boasts power-adjustable sport seats upholstered in Nappa leather, carbon-fiber trim for the center console, dual-zone climate control, COMAND infotainment, and a DVD-based satellite navigation system. Indeed, navigation used discs back in the not-so-olden days of the automotive industry because flash memory used to be very expensive.
As expected of a Black Series-badged AMG product from the 63 series, the powerplant comes in the guise of a V8. M156 is the name of the 500-horsepower leviathan, which also happens to be the very first V8 mill designed and built in Affalterbach by Merc's performance arm.
