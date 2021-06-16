Pearl White Mercedes-AMG GT 63 on 24-Inchers Seems Like a Failed SUV Pretender

In this day and age of “custom this and custom that” it’s quite easy to have automotive cases of mistaken identity. Take this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe that was caught by the photographer behind the whipsbywade account on social media for example. I first thought for a second it was transformed into a crossover and somebody else even humorously mentioned the Ford Mustang...
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe just underwent a little bit of new model year cosmetic “surgery” at the hands of the German company’s designers and engineers. It will arrive in the U.S. later this year with the option to haul up to five people inside thanks to the new rear bench option... and very few changes to the design.
As such, it’s no wonder people keep trying to make it their own. Otherwise, they would never stand out in any crowd. But, of course, the results have various degrees of satisfaction, as this particular example we see here chilling in the parking lot of the Atlanta Motor Speedway goes a long (or should I say high) way to prove.
According to information provided by the spotter, it’s a GT 63 4-Door Coupe (no S, unfortunately) that was custom-dressed in a Matte Pearl White vinyl wrap mixed with black accents on the hood, roof, and rear hatch. And, for good measure, it rides on a white-and-black set of Forgiato Troppo-B wheels.
Now, it must be the 24-inch alloys the main reason behind my initial ironic reaction, because, at first sight, I wondered if the owner didn’t try and get a crossover look for the stylish high-performance fastback. And I wasn’t the only one who mistook this Mercedes for something else entirely, since one of Forgiato’s followers initially thought this was a Ford Mustang...
As far as I’m concerned, the huge wheels are a bit much for this AMG, but what truly messes up this custom ride and settles the case with a negative opinion is that tiny ducktail spoiler plastered in the back! At least the GT 63 did chill in a cool place (the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s parking lot), so perhaps it still remembers that it once started its life as a 577-horsepower V8 monster...
