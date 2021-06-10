This Ultra-Rare Mercedes CLK DTM AMG Begs to Be Driven Hard

autoevolution
All told, the best name in the supercar business produced 210 examples of the swan-doored LaFerrari Aperta. The Mercedes CLK DTM AMG numbers 100 fixed-head coupes, and the uncompromising German muscle car doesn’t cost an arm and a leg despite its desirability on the used market.
Manufactured by the HWA racing department in the spring of 2005 and subsequently delivered to a Netherlands-based collector, the CLK DTM in the photo gallery has been driven 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) over four years. Serviced exclusively at Stern Veenendaal Mercedes until 2012, the limited-edition hardtop was then sold to the second owner.

He kept it mostly covered up in a garage until 2018, taking the motorsport-inspired vehicle for a drive on two to three occasions per year. Mercedes-Benz restomod specialist Mechatronik subsequently purchased the CLK DTM with 10,068 kilometers (6,256 miles) on the clock. The first thing they did to the road-legal touring car was to inspect and service it carefully.

Mechatronik repaired a defective fuel pump and a glitch in the steering angle sensor, changed the oil and filters, and enjoyed the special edition for roughly 1,500 kilometers (932 miles). Presented in tip-top condition both inside and out, this CLK DTM AMG can be yours for €329,000 ($400,650 at the current exchange rates).

A very different animal from the CLK 63 AMG, the DTM-inspired version features carbon-fiber doors, widebody front and rear wings, front and rear bumpers, and rear wing. The interior is also unique, thanks to CFRP trim, the oval-shaped steering wheel, body-hugging seats, and a speedometer that goes up to 360 kilometers per hour (224 miles per hour).

In truth, Mercedes limited the CLK DTM to 320 kph (199 mph) to protect the tires from a high-speed blowout. The belly of the beast comes in the guise of a SOHC 5.4-liter V8 with three valves per cylinder and a thumpin’ great blower, a powerplant known as the M113K. Used in the 55 series from 2003 to 2011, this gentle giant channels 574 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels with the help of the 5G-Tronic transmission.

