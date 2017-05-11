autoevolution

1,300 HP Nissan GT-R Donates Its Engine to a Toyota GT86, The WTF86 Is Born

 
Toyobaru aficionados do all sorts of insane things to get over the underpowered aura of the sportscar and we're here to revisit what might just be the craziest GT86 in the world.
That title comes thanks to the LEGO-like nature of the tech bits installed on this GT86. As we mentioned when we first talked about the build last year, this contraption is animated by a Nissan GT-R motor.

Notice that the V6 motor has been stoked and it now packs a displacement of 4.1 liters (the hardware was supplied by HKS), while the custom turbos it uses have been relocated to the nose of the beast.

This is still a work-in-progress vehicle, but StreetFX Motorsports, the Aussie label that has come up with the project, estimates that the engine should deliver around 1,300 ponies at the crank.

And if you think that's outlandish, you should also consider the fact that, while Godzilla features a transaxle layout and, of course, all-wheel-drive, this monster keeps its gearbox up front, while being rear-wheel-drive.

The transmission is a six-speed sequential unit, whose air compressor you can see in the trunk (check out the images to your right).

With a scale footprint of around 1,300 kg (2,800 lbs), this GT86 should offer a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. For the record, this would allow it to one-up the Bugatti Chiron by a respectable margin, with the Molsheim hypercar packing 1.3 kilos for each horse.

So, is this a street car, a drag race car, or a drift car (time to remember Ryan Tuerck's Ferrari 458-engined GT86)? The crew behind it doesn't seem to be sure about the newfound raison d'etre of the machine, but they at least have a nickname for the machine: WTF86.

The animal should be ready soon and we can't wait to bring you the footage of its tire-assaulting adventures.

