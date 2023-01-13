1,200-HP 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Enjoys a Virtually Blown Restomod Lifestyle

As far as semantics go, few people would dare put ‘average’ and 1970s American muscle cars in the same context, let alone a single sentence.
But here is the thing, as per tradition, the dreamy realm of digital car content creators is never afraid to speak its mind – and then also do something CGI about it. So, here is Samar Vijay, a self-taught 3D automotive artist better known as cg_celestial on social media, who has decided to CGI-attack a neat collaboration with Vedanta, the designer behind panda._.designz, for MAS 2023.
Honestly, I have absolutely no idea what ‘MAS’ stands for – as far as I can tell from the subtitle, it is ‘Mashin Auto Salon,’ and that is not a real thing. Oh well, it might be of little consequence since the authors dared to call this “your average American 70s Muscle car.” I can almost hear the Mopar enthusiasts sharpening their blunt tools of punishment but luckily the two pixel masters have a great chance to redeem themselves.
After all, we are dealing with a 1970 Dodge Challenger that may be unlike any other R/T before or after it. As a reminder, the Challenger has had only three different generations under its belt since the nameplate’s introduction back in 1959. Originally an affordable variant of the full-size Coronet Silver Challenger, it first appeared as a standalone model for the 1970 model year based on the Chrysler E platform in hardtop and convertible form, twinned with the iconic Plymouth Barracuda.
The second generation from 1978 to 1983 is not something that Mopar fans want to remember, though. It was merely a rebadged version of the initial Mitsubishi Galant Lambda coupe, and also it was demoted to a subcompact car position. Luckily, Dodge wiped away the shame with the third generation Challenger that was introduced in 2008 and still rocks the vintage yet brawny attitude even today, albeit for a limited ICE-powered time.
Back to the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, we see here in CGI, the gist of all the digital effort was to give it full “modern-day performance features.” But wait, as there is also an extreme twist to it all since the restomod wonder is fully blown, thoroughly slammed, and quite widebody! As such, under the hood now lies a contemporary 6.2-liter Hemi engine, supercharged with a blower that would make Dom Toretto happier than a chip monkey that escaped in a banana vault.
And we also have a nice, round figure of 1,200 horsepower to associate it with. As for the rest of the project, the creators wanted it not just a bonkers racing/drag machine but also a five-seat daily driver. So, the list of modifications continued with Rotiform ZMO-M wheels, Michelin tires, a ducktail spoiler, a custom diffuser, widebody fenders, side skirts, and interior, plus altered headlights, among others.
