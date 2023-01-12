Chevrolet Is Looking for a Lead Dream Chaser, Has $100,000 for Them and a Trax

Chevrolet has just announced a new competition that has a tempting prize, in the form of $100,000, along with a 2024 Chevy Trax that you get to use for three months. Yes, Chevy will just lend the winner a car, along with $100,000 to use, but the vehicle must be returned after three months. So, what do you need to do? First, you must have a dream and a social media account.
Second, it would be helpful if you had a couple of friends on that social media account of yours, as you must show your adventures there to the people who follow you. So if you are the kind of person who does not have any social media or never post anything, this competition might not be for you, unless you set a New Year's Resolution to be more outgoing and to share more of what you do on social media.
Third, you must also be selected by Chevrolet's team as the winner of the contest, and you must also go on and pursue a lifelong dream or passion project. It would help if your project can be done in three months, and if it involves more than buying a house, spending money at random, and whatever else people do when they get a cash windfall. With $100,000, you can do more than just buy a car or a house, so think outside the box here and consider how you can help others instead of yourself.
Spoiler alert: winning the lottery has not gone well for most winners across the world, so maybe stop dreaming you will win the big prize one day and start living like Jeff Bezos or something, because it does not work like that.
For example, it would be the ideal opportunity to help a charity of choice or help people in a remote community that has poor roads and could use someone with an SUV to bring stuff to their location, but that is just an example that we thought about in an instant. We suggest coming up with something that you are genuinely dreaming about, as it will be visible if you do not believe in it.
Returning to Chevrolet's competition, which is the Nationwide Search for a Lead Dream Chaser, you will not be a part of events as it happened with the Chief Donut Maker from Dodge. Instead, your project would be the event. You have 30 days to submit your entry.
All entrants must go to the Chevrolet's competition website and submit a short video about themselves, their dream, and how they plan to make the most out of the 2024 Trax and the funds to pursue a passion project and help the community. Moreover, they should also have a plan ready on how they will document the story on social media.
The finalists will be announced by Chevrolet in March, and the selected individual will be announced in April. So, if there is something that you have been dreaming of doing in the summer of 2023, and have a compelling story about it, plan to document it on social media, and it could be done with less than $100,000, this may be your chance to have a go.
You have nothing to lose if you try, but remember that you miss all the shots that you don't take. That last bit is essential. The contest effectively begins on January 13, 2023, and ends on February 13th, 2023. You do not need to buy anything to enter, but you must be over 21 years old, and your wish should be something that can be shared on social media, as well.
