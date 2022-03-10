1,000+HP Audi RS777 Dark Edition Looks Awesome and Custom but It's Still Hoax

What happens when passion blinds wits or someone is trying to push a fake as something real? Well, it could spell disaster or at least have people saddened that it was all merely wishful thinking...
We live in dangerous and odd times. A simple photo misinterpretation of what was actually a glitch can easily spark nationwide panic, it seems. And this is all because fake things are spread out as if they were the real stuff. Keeping the proportions, let us make a little case in point.
The Audi Power channel on YouTube is playing a bit of a hoax on its viewers. Either they are trying to mislead viewers that a digital project is real or blatantly steal the CGI reel from somewhere else. Take a look at the virtual Audi RS777 Dark Edition showcased in the video embedded below. Then also read the description of 1,000+ horsepower and notice that nowhere does it say this is merely wishful thinking.
However, the hoax may have a simpler explanation. We quickly noticed the license plate reads “Prokop Design.” Thus, it signals the hard work of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media. But before crying outrage, we also noticed this is not the first time his label appears on digital creations featured by the channel.
So, it could all be just a case of commissioned CGI projects to spice up the atmosphere. Too bad they do not explain that in the description. As for the actual design, this Audi RS777 (obviously based on the RS 7 Sportback) looks like a menacingly gritty Coupe even The Batman would approve if he were not more into Ash Thorp’s muscle car-inspired creations...
Thus, we now started to imagine the caped crusader doing his Dark Knight thing in an Old Continent-focused environment. If real, both Batman and his Audi Batmobile would sure have a lot of work on their hands and wheels considering the recent, mindlessly raging war...
