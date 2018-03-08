Zenvo TSR-S Joins Twin Supercharged Lineup in Geneva

autoevolution
The name of the game is rear wing. This is what Zenvo says defines its TSR-S hypercar, the third model included in the Danish’s line of so-called Twin Supercharged lineup (TS), together with the TS1 GT and TSR.
The car part the Danes are so hyped about is officially called Innovative Centripetal Wing. Currently patent-pending in Europe, the rear wing helps Zenvo cars generate an enormous amount of downforce, badly needed for racing.

The centripetal wing has two rotational axes, enabling it to function both as an air brake and a cornering stabilizer at the same time. This means that it can generate both down- and inward force to help the TSR-S stay on track at high-speed cornering.

“The TSR-S wing concept can maintain the high downforce and generate a large inwards directed force,” said Kasper Berthu Damkjær fluid mechanics specialist at Aerotak, the company which helped develop the rear wing, said.

“When the wing is tilted, downforce is only decreased by 3%, while an inwardly directed force of 30% of the wing downforce is generated.”

Just as the Ren RS presented in Geneva by Chinese company Techrules, the TSR-S too has a gargantuan power level. At its peak setting, the new Zenvo can develop 1,193 horsepower, while the minimum one still shames most supercars out there: 710 hp.

All that power comes from Zenvo's 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8, coupled to a paddle shift 7-speed gearbox. The top speed allowed by this combo is 325 km/h (202 mph, electronically limited), while the zero to 62 mph timing is rated at faster than you can say the car’s name: 2.8 seconds.

Adding to the charm of the car is the fact that Zenvo only produces five of them each year. The model shown in Geneva is thus one of the five to see daylight this year and, of course, each will be tailored to the specification of the customer.
