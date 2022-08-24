YouTuber Tells Amazing Story of How He Bought a Saudi Prince’s Neglected Ferrari BB 512i

Very few names come up when it comes to restoring neglected Ferraris. Scott Chivers is one of them. He’s popularly known as “Ratarossa” and has built a reputation for finding Ferraris and breathing life into them. He’s always loved these Italian sports cars, and the inspiration came from playing Out Run video game on Sega and watching Miami Vice. On a recent VINwiki upload, he tells an interesting story about buying a rare Saudi Prince’s neglected 1983 Ferrari BB 512i.

21 photos