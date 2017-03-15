autoevolution
YouTuber Rob Ferretti Puts a Plow on His Miata, Tries to Fight NJ Winter Storm

 
Each New Jersey resident has his or her own way of dealing with the now storm that has taken America by surprise this match and we're sure no approach can match the level of ridiculousness delivered by the one we're here to show you.
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, prepared to meet the latest innovation on the weather-fighting market: the plowing Miata.

This is a stunt delivered by Rob Ferretti, whose stanced MX-5 is already famous for its worthlessness. So the YouTuber decided to give the little Mazda some credit. As such, he installed a plow and a pair of snow chains, aiming to use the slammed machine to clear up his NJ driveway.

As you can expect, it didn't take too long for things to go south. Nevertheless, Rob insisted and we think his determination has to do with more than just the eternal quest for YT views.

After all, when you go through the effort of gifting your NA-gen Miata with a plow that actually moves, you'll want to put the damn thing to work.

We won't go any deeper into the action displayed in the video, as we don't want to ruin the fun of the clip. Even so, there are a few things we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below.

For one thing, if you happen to have a similar idea, make sure you always have a good old shovel around - you never know what happens, so a backup tool won't hurt anybody.As a general rule, remember to say away from stanced Miatas
Then there's the big picture, or, to be more precise, the main lesson we learned from this YouTube tale - whatever you decided to do with your automotive life, try to stay away from stanced Miatas...

