YouTuber Offers Fresh Take on Tesla Model Y Factory Issues

Tesla's Model Y electric crossover has proven to be one of the most polarizing vehicles, with some owners swearing by it as the best car they've ever driven, while others going as far as refusing delivery due to the very high number of quality issues.
At the end of the day, it's probably down to a combination of how lucky and how picky you are. Looking at the sort of problems people complain about and how many can be found on a single Model Y, it's hard to imagine there is even one out there that is completely bereft of any niggle. It's probably more likely that their owners are just too in love with the car (and maybe Elon Musk as well) to notice panel gaps or misalignments, chipped paint, and stuff like that.
One YouTuber who's a certified car enthusiast (he also owns a BMW M2 and a Ford Focus ST, the latter being up for sale) recently bought a Model Y. "What a brave young man," you might say, and it certainly feels like you need plenty of courage to order Tesla's smaller crossover these days, but he seems to be happy with the choice he made.
"He drew the longer straw," you will continue, except this time you'd be wrong. No, he didn't. Well, his seems to be somewhere in-between lengths as his white Model Y certainly has its share of problems most people wouldn't accept on a new car, but there are no capital issues like we've seen before.
Or maybe he's just in a much more forgiving mood. He also sounds very optimistic about what the Tesla Service is going to do about the problems he identified, despite the many complaints from fellow owners who have their vehicles taken in for days without much changed when they are eventually returned.
It'll be interesting to see if he remains as positive about everything as he is now after his first experience with the Tesla Service Center. Hopefully, they will be able to fix most issues and he will not get the "within spec" answer we've seen thrown around so much lately.
For now, though, it sure feels refreshing to see someone post a video about their Tesla Model Y where they point out the issues without making too big of a case about it while at the same time acknowledging that most of them are just unacceptable in a $50,000+ car. Yes, the Model Y is a polarizing car.
