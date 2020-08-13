YouTuber Offers Fresh Take on Tesla Model Y Factory Issues

More on this:

1 Rivian Isn’t Taking Tesla’s Lawsuit Lying Down

2 Survey Says Tesla Is Looking to be the Power Grid for Your Home

3 Tesla Model Y Owner Complains About Quality Issues That Will Leave You Baffled

4 Elon Himself Is Approving Tuning on His Teslas, Is Even Excited by Some Tuners

5 Wrapped Tesla Model 3 with Green Wheels Does 20-Second Tire-Shredding Drift