Elon Musk is on top of making cars, rockets, satellites, and even brain implants. So it comes to no surprise that Tesla is now looking to power your home.

Survey Says Tesla Is Looking to be the Power Grid for Your Home

11 Aug 2020, 16:35 UTC ·
by
This, however, is nothing new for Tesla. They have been showing us their ideas for solar panels for some time now. Even the Tesla Powerwall is nothing new. But what may be new is their initiative to completely redesign your home into the Tesla brand.

Right now, Tesla is traveling through Australia with a project named Tiny House. This, well, shipping container has been redesigned to show the possibilities and dynamics that Tesla is able to offer. But most importantly, it’s a way for Tesla to showcase their work. Also in Australia, local homeowners have already begun to purchase and install Tesla solar cells and systems, virtually eliminating their electricity bills.

But this isn’t about pop-up container homes. No. Tesla has a much bigger plan. According to PV-Magazine, a survey conducted in Germany by Tesla, asked German customers what they think about a Tesla electricity implementation and cost.

What does this mean? Well, it’s basically a market study to check people's willingness of converting to other electricity suppliers. Think about it from a business standpoint. When was the last time you changed your electricity provider? Exactly. Probably never. So it's one of those things that people aren't even aware can be changed. This is a huge opportunity for Tesla to come into a market that’s basically untapped.

Moreover, the survey also asked what would incentivize customers to switch to Tesla electricity. That right there is a dead giveaway as to what plans are in store from the giant. Because this survey was aimed at preexisting Tesla product owners, another inquiry it made was of the customers willingness to purchase other Tesla products, specifically, products targeted for home use.

Amongst the products surveyed was the home storage system, solar panels and modules, The Tesla Wall Connector, Powerwall, and a promise of 100% renewable electricity.

But Ze Germans are a tough crew. They seem to be the kind of loyal people who don’t always want a new and prancing pony. They just may not be down with the idea of Tesla running their show. But, this doesn’t mean to say that a smaller Tesla grid couldn’t be created in order to meet the needs of the few that do want to get in on the action.

But when one door closes, another opens. Nonetheless, it’s still a door, or in this case a grid. Seeing how people nowadays seem to want to break away from the grid, Tesla seems to be in prime position for meeting that need. But, let's not forget that introducing yourself as an electricity supplier does mean that you too have a grid set-up to some extent.

Let’s say for a minute that you don’t like the idea of changing your supplier, not a problem for Tesla. They still have a package that will transform your home into a mostly Tesla-run home.

Germany doesn’t seem to be the only target for Tesla either. Recent activity in the UK has shown that Tesla applied for an electricity supplier license. This means that it’s no longer just a possible future but one that’s already here and happening.

