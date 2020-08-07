Make Your Tesla Even Cooler With the In-House Tesla Wrap Service

Based on demand, features and popularity, you’d say Teslas are pretty special cars. And you wouldn’t be wrong. Starting now, if you live in China, you can make your Tesla even more special and cooler, thanks to the in-house custom wrap service.
In April this year, while discussing how the Berlin Gigafactory would have the “world’s most advanced paint shop,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed a related question about the Cybertruck. The all-electric pickup, he said, would only come in steel gray but future customers would be able to “wrap it in any color” they liked.
Of course, any car owner can wrap their car at a third-party provider, but Musk’s statement was taken to mean something different – namely, that Tesla would soon offer wrapping services in-house.
File this under “things that Musk says / hints at that actually come true.” As of now, Chinese Tesla owners in at least five major cities have the possibility to make their EV even cooler with one such service. The news was made official by Tesla’s Customer Service page on Weibo, Teslarati reports, with the program going live this month in several major cities, including Beijing, Shanghaui, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou, for all cars across the Tesla fleet.
“Tesla is more and more common on the road, and it is getting easier to recognize the wrong car at the charging station,” a rough translation of the announcement says. “How to make your Tesla different and stand out? Now the Tesla Delivery Center has launched the [Color Changed Car Jacket] product, which can make the vehicle cool! Many available colors, please contact your local delivery or service center!”
No word yet on on pricing for the pioneer service, but this being Tesla, there’s a good chance it would be a tad pricier than what you’d get at a third-party. Whether the in-house wrapping service would extend at a later date to other territories is equally unknown.
