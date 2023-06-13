Your Jeep Grand Cherokee May Feature Incorrectly Installed Springs, 331k SUVs Recalled

As a Mopar enthusiast, it pains me to see Chrysler issuing mammoth recalls for problems that could have been addressed rather easily. On this occasion, FCA US LLC is calling back 331,401 examples of the WL-generation 2021 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee over incorrectly installed rear coil springs. An out-of-position rear coil spring may detach from the mid-size SUV while driving, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.
In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Auburn Hills-based automaker says that both dealers and owners will be informed of recall number 23V-413 no later than July 28. The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit became aware of this problem back in March 2023, following a report involving a Grand Cherokee produced for the 2023 model year. With no prior warning to the driver, one of the rear coil springs fell off while driving.
The North American half of Stellantis immediately looked into similar claims, identifying no fewer than 17 warranty reports and 2 field reports. Engineering found no fault with the rear coil spring's design. FCA US LLC refused to elaborate on how it corrected this issue in production. Considering how many vehicles are recalled and the nature of this problem, assembly plant workers were most likely given incorrect instructions.
Dealers will be instructed to inspect suspect vehicles, and – if necessary – reposition the rear coil springs as intended. The assemblies in question are produced by Daewon Kang Up Co. Ltd., a South Korean supplier with a US office in Alabama.
13 percent of the recalled vehicles are believed to have been produced with out-of-position rear coil springs. The population is split into two, beginning with the 2021 to 2023 model year Grand Cherokee L. Affected units of the three-row SUV were assembled in the period between December 5, 2020 and May 31, 2023 at Mack Avenue Assembly Complex in Detroit.
Mack also produces the 4xe plug-in hybrid, whereas Jefferson North Assembly Plant makes combustion-only versions of the Grand Cherokee. The regular-wheelbase Grand Cherokee with two-row seating is affected to the tune of 114,302 vehicles compared to a whopping 217,099 for the long wheelbase.
Only the Grand Cherokee L can be configured with a V8, namely the 5.7-liter HEMI that Chrysler will ultimately discontinue in favor of a turbocharged inline-six engine family. The standard powertrain is the 3.6-liter Pentastar, a naturally-aspirated V6 that puts out a stout 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). The 4xe plug-in hybrid is downgraded to a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. It's the most powerful and torquey of the bunch, though, with FCA US LLC quoting 375 ponies and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
The Grand Cherokee is – by far – the best-selling Jeep of them all in the United States of America. In the first quarter of 2023, no fewer than 54,502 deliveries were reported as opposed to 37,971 deliveries for the body-on-frame Wrangler. Last year, the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler tallied 223,345 and 181,409 sales, respectively, in their home market.
