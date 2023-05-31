Jeep Recalls Grand Cherokee Over Missing Dashboard Airbag Warning Label

The most refined and smartest Grand Cherokee yet has been recalled for a noncompliance. As it happens, even a missing warning label is considered a noncompliance nowadays. The culprit is the passenger airbag warning label, namely the label affixed to the passenger's dashboard area. 17,108 vehicles are believed to have been produced without said warning label.
Chrysler's Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization became aware of this problem on June 21, 2022. The North American half of Stellantis reviewed vehicle records and supplier data through April 2023. Better late than never, the safety boffins determined that a missing label goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard number 208.
Care to guess which is the remedy in this case? As expected, owners will be mailed a representative copy of the required label no later than June 30. Vehicles that haven't been sold yet will be fitted with the label by dealers. The label bears part number 68265143AA. Online retailers sell it for merely $3.
Affected vehicles include 7,041 units of the 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 10,067 units of the 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Said vehicles were manufactured in the period between May 12, 2022 through June 24, 2022. The fifth-generation sport utility vehicle is assembled in two locations for the US market, namely Jefferson North Assembly Plant and the Mack Avenue Assembly Complex.
The Grand Cherokee L (the roomier sibling of the Grand Cherokee), as well as the 4xe plug-in hybrid, are produced at Mack. The Jefferson facility is also tasked with making the soon-to-be-discontinued Dodge Durango and Durango SRT.
Internally referred to as WL, the fifth generation of Jeep's mid-size utility vehicle is twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio due to its platform. Exclusively offered with plug-in muscle in Europe, the Grand Cherokee comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Although referred to as TorqueFlite 8, it's actually the ZF 8HP manufactured under license by FCA US LLC at the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
A better-handling family SUV than the WK2 before it, the WL is Jeep's best-selling vehicle in the United States of America. Slotted above the $37,695 Cherokee, the Grand Cherokee is currently available from $40,030 sans destination freight charge. The three-row L retails from $42,030 at press time.
The internal combustion-engined lineup comprises the Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and range-topping Summit Reserve. Only the latter comes with standard all-wheel drive. As for the plug-in hybrid, trim levels kick off with the 4xe and 30th Anniversary 4xe. The remainder consists of the Trailhawk 4xe, Trailhawk CARB State Edition 4xe, Overland 4xe, Summit 4xe, and Summit Reserve 4xe.
Plug-in hybrids come with two rows of seats. The 17-kWh battery of the 4xe offers up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range. Combined with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump up front, maximum output is listed as 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
