Young Couple Loves Traveling With Two Huskies in This Adorable Vintage VW Bus

It’s incredible how an old little bus can become a beloved member of the family, a welcoming home for guests, and a social media superstar, all at once. Who wouldn’t love the Cali Blue Bus?
We’ve shared the stories of many couples who have decided to purchase some kind of vintage vehicle, renovate it, and either hit the road or turn it into a rental right away. This one is different, because Elyse and Aaron didn’t make this decision, and weren’t VW bus connoisseurs either. It all happened by chance, but grew into a big success.
Elyse won the 1973 VW bus in an Instagram raffle, they told VoyageLA in an older interview, and it was life-changing. At first, the two decided to enjoy this retro gem by taking it on the road. Not alone, but together with their two husky dogs – a crowded house, but with more fun along the way.
The couple candidly shared how they went from knowing basically nothing about vintage RVs or VW buses to mechanics who had to be quick on their feet. As charming as they may be, all vehicles that are older come with their flaws and definitely need more TLC. Having the engine catch on fire while driving on the freeway, or pumping thousands of dollars into the little bus, for repairs, was no fun. But it was part of the journey.
A journey that took another turn when Elyse and Aaron decided to turn the 1973 bus into a nostalgic, bohemian-vibe rental close to the beach, in Southern California.
After all, Cali Blue Bus was melting hearts wherever it showed up, and turned heads on the road. Now, folks love to spend a few days inside (it’s by no means luxurious, but it offers all the basics), and they love to include it in all kinds of photoshoots and events.
Its owners love it, their Husky dogs love it, and guests love it. The Cali Blue Bus truly is a vintage treasure, and an unexpected prize that led to a heart-warming project that is touching the lives of so many people.
