You Only Need a Private Pilot License to Fly This $180K Personal Electric Aircraft

By the end of next year, you could already be flying your very own aircraft that’s neither a private jet nor a helicopter. That is, if you’re a private pilot, because an existing fixed-wing airplane pilot’s license is also suitable for the Axe eVTOLs. Unlike other eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) it claims to be the only one that can also fly like a conventional airplane, which is why it can be operated by anyone with a conventional private pilot license.

