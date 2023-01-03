Pioneering Female Pilot Joins the Jetson Team

We are witnessing historic changes in aviation, with the unprecedented development of electric aircraft and a democratization of flying. A world where remotely-controlled high-tech drones compete in a new kind of motorsport, and where people can pilot their personal aircraft to work, is dawning. One of the folks who aren’t just witnessing this, but making it happen, is Lexie Janson.
Plenty of “flying cars” and “personal electric aircraft” have dazzled the world with exciting prototypes in the year that just ended, but the Jetson One topped all in terms of popularity.
Claiming to be the only commercially available personal electric aircraft today, this eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) is the private jet that many have been dreaming about. That’s because it’s relatively uncomplicated (a single-seater), emissions-free, and easy to fly without requiring a pilot license.
Although the Swedish startup scored an incredible number of pre-orders for the Jetson One in record time, it’s still working heavily on the R&D (research and development) for the production series. It has already started the year with good news, by adding an important personality in the electric aviation community to its team.
Alec Bialek, head of R&D at Jetson, confirmed that the company is gearing up for a phase of intensive testing this year, so who better to join the team than one of the most acclaimed test pilots? The young Lexie Janson is already a pioneer. At 29, she is currently the first and only female flying car racing pilot. Last year, she became the fourth pilot to join Airspeeder, the world’s first electric VTOL racing series.
Janson has been participating in drone races and events since 2016, winning several awards, and also sharing her passion with people around the world on her YouTube channel, MaionHigh. “Training to become the best racing driver and participating in the future involving flying cars sometimes feels like living in a science fiction movie,” she said at the time she joined Airspeeder.
Getting to test the trailblazing personal electric jet developed in Sweden will surely feel the same way. After all, flying your own jet on a daily basis is as futuristic as it gets. For Janson, it will most likely feel like the natural next step, after years of actively participating in the FPV community.
Unlike conventional drone piloting, based on the pilots’ perspective on the ground, FPV (first-person views) drones are remotely controlled from the drone’s perspective. In other words, the remote pilots feel like they are actually on board, thanks to the drone’s special camera.
Lexie Janson will be testing the Jetson One at the company’s newly-unveiled R&D facility in Tuscany, Italy. Those who would like to learn more will have the opportunity to meet her at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, coming up in a few days.
Claiming to be the only commercially available personal electric aircraft today, this eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) is the private jet that many have been dreaming about. That’s because it’s relatively uncomplicated (a single-seater), emissions-free, and easy to fly without requiring a pilot license.
Although the Swedish startup scored an incredible number of pre-orders for the Jetson One in record time, it’s still working heavily on the R&D (research and development) for the production series. It has already started the year with good news, by adding an important personality in the electric aviation community to its team.
Alec Bialek, head of R&D at Jetson, confirmed that the company is gearing up for a phase of intensive testing this year, so who better to join the team than one of the most acclaimed test pilots? The young Lexie Janson is already a pioneer. At 29, she is currently the first and only female flying car racing pilot. Last year, she became the fourth pilot to join Airspeeder, the world’s first electric VTOL racing series.
Janson has been participating in drone races and events since 2016, winning several awards, and also sharing her passion with people around the world on her YouTube channel, MaionHigh. “Training to become the best racing driver and participating in the future involving flying cars sometimes feels like living in a science fiction movie,” she said at the time she joined Airspeeder.
Getting to test the trailblazing personal electric jet developed in Sweden will surely feel the same way. After all, flying your own jet on a daily basis is as futuristic as it gets. For Janson, it will most likely feel like the natural next step, after years of actively participating in the FPV community.
Unlike conventional drone piloting, based on the pilots’ perspective on the ground, FPV (first-person views) drones are remotely controlled from the drone’s perspective. In other words, the remote pilots feel like they are actually on board, thanks to the drone’s special camera.
Lexie Janson will be testing the Jetson One at the company’s newly-unveiled R&D facility in Tuscany, Italy. Those who would like to learn more will have the opportunity to meet her at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, coming up in a few days.