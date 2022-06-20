The $92K Jetson One Futuristic Flying Car Completes World’s First eVTOL Commute

Before air taxis transform public air transportation, an apparently simple eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) for private use has reached a historic milestone. The incredibly-popular Jetson One successfully completed not just a regular flight, but an entire commute.
There have been several exciting first flights of eVTOLs in the past two years, but this recent one takes things to a whole new level. After making headlines all over the world with its first flight through the woods last year, the futuristic Jetson One claims to have now accomplished the world’s first eVTOL commute.
The Swedish startup recently shared footage of the flight that was conducted at the end of last month. It did not offer more details about the exact distance that was covered, stating only that the Jetson One was flown by its own creator, the Jetson founder, Tomasz Patan, from his home to work. This apparently reduced Tomasz’ commute time by a stunning 88% - something that most of us could only dream of.
But that’s exactly what the $92,000 flying car is meant for – making private flight more easily available than any time in history. Starting from the relatively affordable price (for a private eVTOL) to the fact the it can be flown by anyone, since it doesn’t require a pilot’s license. This also means that it’s only meant for fun, not for actual commutes, like certified air taxis, at least for now. Perhaps somewhere in the future, we will be able to fly our own electric aircraft to work. Until then, demonstrations such as this own give us a glimpse into what’s possible.
The Jetson One can hit 63 mph (103 kph) and fly for 20 minutes on a single charge.
The personal aircraft powered by eight motors has been officially unveiled by HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco last week, at Top Marques. Meanwhile, if you want to try it out for yourself, you can’t get it earlier than next year, since it’s already sold out for 2022.
