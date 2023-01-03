John Staluppi’s Famous Decade-Old Superyacht Sold for a Whopping $60 Million

One of the most spectacular luxury yacht sales in the U.S. ended 2022 in glory, and was centered around a stunning vessel inspired by James Bond, with an equally-stunning price tag.
Unless they’re ready to commit to a single floating mansion for the rest of their lives (which rarely happens) most superyacht owners will have to go through the process of putting their pleasure craft on the market and waiting for a new one to be built, more than once.
It’s not always a smooth process, as some yachts, although spectacular, can stay on the market for quite a while. John Staluppi apparently got the winning ticket, starting the year fresh after the famous Quantum of Solace found a new owner.
It's not surprising to find experienced automotive millionaires among the top serial yacht owners in the U.S. – someone who knows a thing or two about luxury cars will surely be able to appreciate the true value of a well-built vessel. John Staluppi took things even further, by owning a yacht building company as well. His personal preference? James Bond-inspired themes and names, which have become a trademark of the luxury pleasure craft he has owned throughout the years.
Mainly known as founder of the Atlantic Auto Group, one of the top privately-held car companies in the U.S., Staluppi owned a rare car collection (which he sold a decade ago) as well as several luxury yachts, throughout the years.
“Casino Royale,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Quantum of Solace” are the James Bond-inspired names of some of his yachts. And he didn’t stick with a single builder, either. From Christensen to Benetti and Turquoise Yachts, Staluppi worked with various brands, and also built his own yacht, “The World Is Not Enough,” as the owner of Millenium Yachts.
The majestic 238-foot (73 meters) Quantum of Solace was his latest floating toy, delivered in 2012 by the Turkish builder Turquoise Yachts. As soon it hit the water, the yacht fetched multiple Showboats Design Awards and World Superyacht Awards, confirming its celebrity status.
Large enough for 12 guests, the Quantum of Solace was meant to be a sumptuous oasis of peace at sea. The state-of-the-art spa on the lower deck, sitting just about sea level, reveals a spa pool, a steam room, a treatment room, a shower, and a yoga area. The master’s suite boasts fixed mid-ship balconies on both sides, a rare feature that offers the delight of interrupted views at all times.
Despite already being more than a decade old, this lavish superyacht found a new owner, willing to pay somewhere around $60 million (the yacht’s last-known asking price). Is the 75-year-old Staluppi eager for yet another fresh boat? The James Bond-inspired name will surely give it away, if that happens.
