Skyfly Axe Aircraft Is Available to Pre-Order, Is Touted as an Affordable Personal eVTOL

British eVTOL developer, Skyfly Technologies, has opened pre-orders for its Axe personal eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, a promising flying machine that boasts impressive specs.
While we are all still anxiously awaiting the day when we can ditch our dull, grounded vehicles and switch to flying cars, more and more manufacturers are fueling our impatience by developing these so-called personal eVTOLs. Take Jetson, for instance, whose goal is to unlock the skies for everyone by manufacturing and commercializing what is described as the most affordable and easy-to-fly eVTOL aircraft on the market.
London-based company Skyfly is another such aircraft developer and its first product is Axe, an electric two-seater that’s relatively affordable, well, for a personal eVTOL…
The Axe boasts an efficient, fixed-wing design, with wings measuring 16 ft (5 m) and four rotors that are almost 5 ft (1.5 m) in diameter. They each come with 70 kW motors, two for each prop, for redundancy in the hover. The aircraft requires a short runway of just 50 m (164 ft) to take off and land. It can climb 2300 feet per minute (701 meters per minute).
With a maximum payload capacity of 379 lb (172 kg), Axe can lift two people and has an empty weight of 944 lb (428 kg), with the batteries included. That 48 kWh pack claims to offer a range of up to 200 miles (321 km).
Other notable specs are a maximum thrust of 700 kg (1,543 lb) and a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg (1,323 lb). As for the cruise speed of the Axe, it is 100 mph (160 kph).
Skyfly is now taking pre-orders for the Axe, which is supposed to be ready for deliveries in the summer of 2024. The eVTOL aircraft has a base price of £150,000 (approximately $175,000). Reservations require a deposit of £1,000 (around $1,165).
The video below shows a prototype of the Axe eVTOL in action.
