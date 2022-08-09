The eVTOL Claiming to Have the Largest Number of Pre-Orders Will Fly This Summer

Vertical Aerospace is ready to kick off flight tests for its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) this summer, despite a net operating loss of approximately $47 million during this year’s first half.
The U.K.-based Vertical Aerospace caused a buzz in the world of UAM (Urban Air Mobility) at the beginning of this year, by claiming to have to have the top pre-order book in the industry. At the moment, that number adds up to more than 1,400 according to a recent statement issued by the company.
But even more importantly, the first half of 2022 brought the completion of the full-scale VX4 prototype. The future air taxi is now undergoing an intensive testing program, which will culminate with the first flight, this summer.
Vertical has managed to secure collaborations with a wide variety of partners, including Babcock, FlyingGroup, and even American Airlines, which has agreed for a pre-delivery payment for 50 eVTOLs, with the possibility of extending that to 350.
The VX4 was announced as one of the most capable electric aircraft in the industry. Boasting an impressive maximum speed of 200 mph (321 kph) this four-seater could fly passengers from Heathrow to London in just 12 minutes. The best in the game were selected to contribute to the development of the VX4, including Honeywell, Leonardo and Rolls-Royce.
Leonardo is building the VX4’s fuselage at its Grottaglie facility in Southern Italy, considered one of the most advanced development spots for composite aerostructures. Given that the future air taxi already boasts such a big number of orders, Leonardo expects to ramp up fuselage production to around 2,000 units per year.
In addition to the high-performance powertrain developed together with Rolls-Royce, the VX4 is also equipped with avionics that are similar in performance to those of the famous F-35B (the fighter jet version that can take off and land vertically, like an eVTOL).
