The British Version of a Personal Electric Aircraft Is Coming to Life in 2023

The Swedish Jetson One became insanely popular all over the world, but it’s not the only futuristic personal eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) in town. Axe by SkyFly has serious potential to become a reliable air vehicle for individual owners, and it’s now closer to production.
Earlier this year, we were excited to watch another personal eVTOL show up on the UAM (Urban Air Mobility) scene. Unlike the Jetson One, this is a two-seater, but had the same goal of revolutionizing personal flight.
Its UK-based manufacturer, SkyFly Technologies, isn’t wasting any time, and it looks like it’s ending the year with more exciting news. The future aircraft will be ready to come to life starting next year, after SkyFly has selected the company that will take on the responsibility of building the fuselage, wings, and all composite components of Axe.
This is Norco, another UK-based major player in the aviation sector, specializing in composite structures. Using composite components is essential for keeping the future eVTOL as lightweight as possible (its aircraft will only weigh 220 kg/485 lbs) while also ticking the boxes of structural strength and crash proofing.
SkyFly’s CTO, William Brooks, explained that Axe will boast a one-piece main shell manufactured through resin infusion, with a sandwich structure reinforcing the skin, and a tunnel for torsional stiffness included in the internal structure.
Brooks also claims that, in addition to the performance-related benefits, this construction method is supposed to keep costs low, and to be accurately transferred into series production.
Powered by 70 kW motors, two for each prop, the Axe two-seater can hit 100 mph (160 kph) and offer a 200-mile (321 km) range. One of its main advantages is that it requires just 50 meters (164 feet) for take-off and landing.
The Axe by SkyFly is already available for pre-order, with pricing starting at £150,000 ($175,000).
