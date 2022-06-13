Prince Albert II of Monaco Unveils the $92K Jetson One Personal Jet

It’s not the only concept of its kind in the world, but it’s probably the most famous – Jetson One made its official public debut in Monaco, unveiled by HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco himself.
Less than a year ago, a Swedish start-up was making waves with its electric personal jet for one, which promised to make personal aviation more accessible, affordable, as well as emissions-free. The futuristic Jetson One conquered hundreds of hearts all over the world, right from its virtual debut. The aircraft was sold out for this year in record time, so those who wish to pre-order it now can only hope to get it sometime next year.
The personal jet’s public debut will most likely generate a new wave of pre-orders. It was unveiled by Prince Albert II of Monaco, at Top Marques, one of the most exclusive supercar events in the world. This proves that Jetson One is no ordinary electric aircraft, but one that can stand proudly next to supercars, superyachts, and other luxury toys.
The Swedish manufacturer even shared footage of Mika Hakkinen, a two-time Formula One world champion, enthusiastically checking out the $92,000 aircraft. His son hopped in it as well and was probably not the only kid around who wanted to try out the cool jet.
Although it seems insane that an aircraft could be pre-assembled and delivered to your doorstep anywhere in the world, this is part of what “the democratization of flight” means. Another major aspect is that Jetson One doesn’t require a pilot license, even though it’s a performant aircraft that boasts state-of-the-art avionics and that is capable of flying at 63 mph (102 kph).
Of course, you wouldn’t be able to use this thing for your commute, as it’s only meant for pure fun. Still, it’s an important step towards a different era of aviation, and the huge response it got so far confirms it.
After the Monaco official debut, the public will also able to take a closer look at Jetson One at the iva Technology event in Paris, starting June 15.
