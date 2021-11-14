You Don’t Need a Google Account to Use Android Automotive, You’ll Want One Anyway

While the search giant remains fully committed to improving Android Auto in the long term, the company is also investing in Android Automotive, a much more advanced solution that provides a new-gen experience behind the wheel.
The nomenclature can be confusing, there’s no doubt about it, but the most important thing is there’s just one big difference between the two: Android Auto is powered by your mobile device, while Android Automotive is installed at the head unit level, becoming the operating system in charge of powering your digital experience while driving.
For users and Google alike, Android Automotive sports one essential benefit: it allows for deeper integration of Google services.
It goes without saying the whole concept isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. Privacy-obsessed drivers may not be the biggest fans of having a Google system run non-stop in their cars, and in this case, Android Automotive becomes a major shortcoming when looking to buy a new vehicle.
In other words, if you’re afraid Google keeps an eye on what you do behind the wheel and where you go, and then associate all the data with everything it has on you collected from the Google account on your PC, that’s not going to happen. Even if you don’t log in, you’re still able to use Google Maps and Google Assistant on Android Automotive.
On the other hand, there’s one major drawback of not having a Google account on Android Automotive.
Just like most Google apps on PCs or mobile devices, the lack of a Google account means you’re missing on certain capabilities, so you won’t enjoy everything Android Automotive has to offer.
When logged in with a Google account, on the other hand, Google Maps is capable of doing even more. For instance, it can remember your home and work locations, and if any has a charging station and there’s enough battery to reach them, the app can just let you head towards the destination without a detour.
The same for Google Assistant. The digital assistant can remember all sorts of things about you, obviously as long as you’re logged in with a Google account, and then provide you with answers that make more sense when driving.
So at the end of the day, the whole thing is as simple as it could be: you don’t need a Google account when using Android Automotive, but on the other hand, you’ll probably want one anyway.
The adoption of Android Automotive is slowly but surely expanding, with Google currently working with more carmakers on making it happen. You can find the full list of vehicles supporting Android Automotive on this page – we’re always updating the list with new models when they are announced, so check it out regularly to stay up-to-date with information on this front.
The nomenclature can be confusing, there’s no doubt about it, but the most important thing is there’s just one big difference between the two: Android Auto is powered by your mobile device, while Android Automotive is installed at the head unit level, becoming the operating system in charge of powering your digital experience while driving.
For users and Google alike, Android Automotive sports one essential benefit: it allows for deeper integration of Google services.
It goes without saying the whole concept isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. Privacy-obsessed drivers may not be the biggest fans of having a Google system run non-stop in their cars, and in this case, Android Automotive becomes a major shortcoming when looking to buy a new vehicle.
In other words, if you’re afraid Google keeps an eye on what you do behind the wheel and where you go, and then associate all the data with everything it has on you collected from the Google account on your PC, that’s not going to happen. Even if you don’t log in, you’re still able to use Google Maps and Google Assistant on Android Automotive.
On the other hand, there’s one major drawback of not having a Google account on Android Automotive.
Just like most Google apps on PCs or mobile devices, the lack of a Google account means you’re missing on certain capabilities, so you won’t enjoy everything Android Automotive has to offer.
When logged in with a Google account, on the other hand, Google Maps is capable of doing even more. For instance, it can remember your home and work locations, and if any has a charging station and there’s enough battery to reach them, the app can just let you head towards the destination without a detour.
The same for Google Assistant. The digital assistant can remember all sorts of things about you, obviously as long as you’re logged in with a Google account, and then provide you with answers that make more sense when driving.
So at the end of the day, the whole thing is as simple as it could be: you don’t need a Google account when using Android Automotive, but on the other hand, you’ll probably want one anyway.
The adoption of Android Automotive is slowly but surely expanding, with Google currently working with more carmakers on making it happen. You can find the full list of vehicles supporting Android Automotive on this page – we’re always updating the list with new models when they are announced, so check it out regularly to stay up-to-date with information on this front.