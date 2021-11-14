New Android Auto Update Now Available, One Change Already Revealed

Google has just released a new build of Android Auto for users out there – this is the full version of the app that allows mobile devices to project the interface on a head unit, not the one that runs on the phone exclusively.
Android Auto for phones has already been discontinued, and Google is replacing it with a driving mode that comes bundled with Android and powered by Google Maps and Google Assistant.
Android Auto 7.1 is therefore available for download right now for all users, though you should keep in mind the rollout through the Google Play Store happens in stages, so not everybody gets the update on day one. If you don’t want to wait, you can find the APK installer for version 7.1 on this page.
And now, here’s the big question: what’s new in this fresh Android Auto release?
As usual, Google hasn’t provided a changelog for Android Auto 7.1, so we should just assume it’s focused specifically on fixing bugs and improving the general performance of the app.
But the good news is Google has already revealed one of the refinements that are included in this update. Android Auto 7.1 fixes a Telegram problem that prevented users from reading and sending messages with voice commands.
This error happened after a recent update, and according to a member of the Android Auto team, the company managed to figure out what exactly caused it and therefore release a patch.
As a result, updating to Android Auto 7.1 should now allow users to run Telegram flawlessly without any voice command bug whatsoever.
It remains to be seen what else is changed in this update, as such information typically surfaces after more people receive the new version.
At the time of writing, we’re not aware of any new problems Android Auto 7.1 might be caused on devices where it has already been installed.
