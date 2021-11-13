Google Announces Important Fix in Android Auto 7.1

5 The Nightmare Android Auto and CarPlay Have Become on Honda Cars

In the meantime, if you can’t wait for Google to begin the public rollout of this stable build, you can always Because not everybody agreed with the updated privacy policy, millions of users ended up switching apps, and this is how the Telegram userbase skyrocketed overnight.Already considered one of the best alternatives to WhatsApp, Telegram now has a rapidly growing fanbase, so people currently use the app in a wide variety of scenarios, including in their cars.Like WhatsApp, Telegram also comes with Android Auto support, though it obviously relies on Google Assistant to let you read and send messages. Unfortunately, this sounds great on paper, but in practice, there’s a lot that needs to be fixed here.Users who turned to Google’s forums to report problems with Telegram on Android Auto explained that while Google Assistant recognizes the dictated message, it fails to send it to the recipient. This means sending messages when Telegram runs on Android Auto is pretty much impossible, and none of the generic workarounds managed to do the trick.Fortunately, Google stepped in and developed a fix, with a new version of Android Auto supposed to resolve it once and for all. The company claims the problem has been addressed in Android Auto version 7.1, so in theory, installing this update should bring things back to normal.Oddly enough, Android Auto 7.1 isn’t yet widely available for users, as this particular version is still aimed only at users running beta builds. There’s no ETA as to when Android Auto 7.1 should ship to users, but according to Google’s typical release calendar, this should happen sometime this month.In the meantime, if you can’t wait for Google to begin the public rollout of this stable build, you can always download the beta version of Android Auto . This obviously comes with an increased likelihood of bugs, but at least, you should be able to use Telegram to send messages to your contacts.