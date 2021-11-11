Android Auto and CarPlay Are Driving People Nuts, Study Shows

It’s not a secret that the experience with Android Auto and CarPlay hasn’t been the most refined lately, and as it turns out, the reliability problems of the two platforms have become quite concerning for new car buyers.
New research conducted by J.D. Power reveals that despite more and more carmakers embracing wireless connectivity modes for Android Auto and CarPlay, few consumers actually end up enjoying them to the fullest.
This is because both are suffering from various glitches that break down the connectivity, with the study revealing a worrying rate of 7.1 problems per 100 vehicles in the case of owners provided with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.
For comparison, the percentage is much lower in the case of vehicles without such capabilities – just 4.0 problems per 100 vehicles simply because Android Auto and CarPlay aren’t there to drive owners nuts.
The study is based on responses from more than 100,000 owners of 2021 model year vehicles.
Unfortunately, while both automakers and tech companies are working to improve the reliability and stability of Android Auto and CarPlay, the problems aren’t going anywhere.
In fact, Apple’s CarPlay, which has long been considered a more reliable alternative to Android Auto, is now struggling with a growing number of issues following the introduction of the iOS 15 update for iPhones. This major release caused a wide array of problems for CarPlay users, including app crashes, random disconnects, and even GPS connection glitches.
At the same time, Android Auto seems to be struggling on Android 12 as well, even when running on high-end devices like Google’s Pixel 6. Users are now reporting wide problems breaking down the connection in their cars, with Android Auto failing to launch and mobile devices not even being detected in some cases.
Both Apple and Google are investigating all these reports, but in many cases, patches take a long time to get the go-ahead for the general availability.
